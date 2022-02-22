Tolerance.ca
How the migration and mobility pact has helped to reset AU-EU relations

By Mahama Tawat, Research fellow, Université de Montpellier
At the recent 6th AU-EU summit, the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU) unveiled five partnerships highlighting their Joint Vision till 2030.

The five partnerships are: green transition and energy access, digital transformation, sustainable growth and jobs, peace and governance and migration and mobility.

The genesis of their partnership on migration and mobility goes back to the Joint-Valletta Action Plan that was signed in November 2015 in the wake of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


