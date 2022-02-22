Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Decent Home Standard promises to force landlords to make homes safer – but it will only work with enforcement

By Tom Simcock, Research Fellow, Edge Hill University
More than one in five private renters in the UK live in a house that does not meet the government’s standards for decent homes. This means that around a million private renters in England are living in homes which contain dangerous hazards, are not in a reasonable state of repair, or lack suitable heating.

But recently the government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said that it will seek to make its standards legally binding for all rented houses…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


