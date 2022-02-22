Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Each Antarctic tourist effectively melts 83 tonnes of snow – new research

By Matthew Harris, PhD Researcher, Climate Science, Keele University
Share this article
Every summer, as the sea ice surrounding Antarctica retreats, tens of thousands of tourists and scientists flock to the landmass by boat and plane. The remote continent is becoming increasingly accessible – during the 2019-20 season, the number of sightseeing visitors reached 74,000, with the vast majority travelling by ship. Scientific activities on the continent are also significant, with more than 70 research stations collectively housing thousands…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Poland’s President Should Veto Bill Targeting Sex Education
~ More migrants are dying along the US-Mexico border, but it's hard to say how big the problem actually is
~ Burying the past and building the future in post-apartheid South Africa
~ Think therapy is navel-gazing? Think again
~ What is 3G and why is it being shut down? An electrical engineer explains
~ How teachers enter the profession affects how long they stay on the job
~ First solar canal project is a win for water, energy, air and climate in California
~ The macaque monkeys of Mauritius: an invasive alien species, and a major export for research
~ Kenya's push to promote traditional food is good for nutrition and cultural heritage
~ COVID learning losses: what South Africa's education system must focus on to recover
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter