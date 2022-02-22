Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the pursuit of happiness can be bad for you – and what you should pursue instead

By Christian van Nieuwerburgh, Professor of Coaching and Positive Psychology, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Happiness is one of the most important goals in life. During the pandemic, it trended as the most searched word on Google. But here’s why the pursuit of happiness can be bad for you.

It can make us more self-centred. The active pursuit of happiness can exacerbate individualistic…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


