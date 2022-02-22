Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why people hate or love the sound of certain words

By Morten H. Christiansen, The William R. Kenan, Jr., Professor of Psychology, Cornell University
Nick Chater, Professor of Behavioural Science, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
During the pandemic, many of us have felt our stress levels rise every time we hear the word “virus”. But few people realise that just the sound of the word virus alone is likely to raise the blood pressure — and would have done so even before COVID-19 figured large in the headlines.

We’ve all experienced how certain sounds can grate on our nerves, such as the noise made by dragging your fingernails across a blackboard or the cry of a baby, but it turns out that the sounds of some words…The Conversation


