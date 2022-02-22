Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beirut: a taste of crisis through a cup of coffee

By Omar Boutine
With the local currency losing nearly 95% of its value, large segments of the Lebanese population plunged into poverty, reflected in Hamra, once a busy boulevard and now a ghost-town.


