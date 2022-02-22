Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

National convention’s decisions could herald new era for journalists in DRC

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the main conclusions of a five-day “national convention on communication and the media” in the Democratic Republic of Congo and urges the authorities to lose no time in implementing the proposed major reforms, which RSF and its Congolese partner, Journalist in Danger (JED), have been recommending for years.If the convention held in Kinshasa from 25 to 29 January quickly leads to action, it will mark a turning point in the history of the media in the DRC.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


