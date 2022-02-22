Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wolves are returning to European farmland – but they're not motivated by a taste for sheep

By Martin Mayer, Tenure track researcher in Animal Ecology, Aarhus University
Hanna Pettersson, PhD Candidate, Sustainability Research Institute, University of Leeds
Kent Olsen, Head of Research & Collections, Natural History Museum Aarhus
Peter Sunde, Professor of Applied Wildlife Ecology, Aarhus University
Few animals are as adaptable as the wolf, which boasts one of the widest distributions of any land carnivore. Wolves were eradicated from many areas of Europe in the 19th century after prolonged persecution, but they have staged a comeback in recent decades. Today, there are thought to be at least 12,000 wolves roaming the continent, and their numbers are increasing.

Europe’s growing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


