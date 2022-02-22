Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

“Solving the flaws” – RSF’s unprecedented report on protective mechanisms for journalists in Latin America

By emmanuelc
NewsThe Latin America bureau of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is today releasing the findings of a lengthy investigation and analysis of protective mechanisms for journalists in Latin America’s four most dangerous countries for the media – Mexico, Honduras, Colombia and Brazil.READ THE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY IN ENGLISH


