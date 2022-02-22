Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada: Let Gravely Ill Canadians Leave Northeast Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Canadian Kimberly Polman in Roj camp in northeast Syria. © 2019 Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo Canada is effectively preventing a Canadian woman and a young Canadian child detained in northeast Syria from coming home for life-saving medical care despite a Canadian policy allowing them to do so, Human Rights Watch said today. That policy allows Canada to repatriate nationals held in northeast Syria as Islamic State (ISIS) suspects and family members if they have potentially fatal medical conditions that cannot be treated in the camps and prisons where they are held. A former…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


