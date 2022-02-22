Do COVID boosters cause more or fewer side effects? How quickly does protection wane? Your questions answered
By Christopher Blyth, Paediatrician, Infectious Diseases Physician and Clinical Microbiologist, Telethon Kids Institute, The University of Western Australia
Lucy Deng, Paediatrician, National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance; Clinical Lecturer, Children's Hospital Westmead Clinical School, University of Sydney
Nicholas Wood, Associate Professor, Discipline of Childhood and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommends Australians aged 16 years and older have a COVID booster vaccine three months after receiving their second dose.
You now need a third dose to be considered “up to date” with COVID vaccination, previously known as “fully vaccinated”.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 21, 2022