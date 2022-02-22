Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Morrison's ratings slump in Resolve and Essential polls; Liberals set to retain Willoughby

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Some of the Coalition’s fall in both Essential and Resolve polls appears to be going to other right-wing parties, which may be boosted by vaccine scepticism.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


