Introduced species are animals too: why the debate over compassionate conservation is worth having
By Simon Coghlan, Senior Lecturer in Digital Ethics, Centre for AI and Digital Ethics, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Adam Cardilini, Lecturer, Environmental Science, School of Life and Environmental Science, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment, Deakin University
Compassionate conservationists believe all animals have a right to be here, even introduced species like wild horses. Their vocal critics are avoiding vital ethical questions around conservation.
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 21, 2022