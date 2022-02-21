Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Introduced species are animals too: why the debate over compassionate conservation is worth having

By Simon Coghlan, Senior Lecturer in Digital Ethics, Centre for AI and Digital Ethics, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Adam Cardilini, Lecturer, Environmental Science, School of Life and Environmental Science, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment, Deakin University
Share this article
Compassionate conservationists believe all animals have a right to be here, even introduced species like wild horses. Their vocal critics are avoiding vital ethical questions around conservation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine crisis: Putin recognizes breakaway regions, Biden orders limited sanctions – 5 essential reads
~ Indigenous entrepreneurship may well be the driver of social innovation
~ A new exhibition explores invisible data, from facial algorithms to satellite tracking as a return to Country
~ Colombia: Decriminalization of abortion is a triumph for human rights
~ How three biosphere reserves came together to effectively solve the problems of nature conservation
~ Global Voices seeks Project Writer for participatory research project
~ France urged to complete judicial probe into Marie Colvin and Rémi Ochlik’s deaths in Syria ten years ago
~ Ruby clouds and water behaving strangely – what we found when studying an exoplanet's dark side
~ The pandemic nearly killed theatre – the creative way it fought back could leave it stronger
~ Curious Kids: how do scientists read a person's DNA?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter