Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France urged to complete judicial probe into Marie Colvin and Rémi Ochlik’s deaths in Syria ten years ago

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the French judicial authorities to complete their war crimes investigation into the Syrian army’s shelling of a media centre in the city of Homs exactly ten years ago, in which French photographer Rémi Ochlik was killed, along with US reporter Marie Colvin, and a French reporter was injured. The French authorities have yet to bring any charges.“She worked with the terrorists, and because she came illegally, she's been responsible of everything that befall on her [sic]” – this was Syrian President Bashar al-Assad


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


