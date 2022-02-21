Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ruby clouds and water behaving strangely – what we found when studying an exoplanet's dark side

By Joanna Barstow, Ernest Rutherford Fellow, The Open University
Since astronomers discovered the first planet orbiting a star other than the Sun, we have found many worlds that are very unlike the ones in our own Solar System. A large number of these “exoplanets” are large, gaseous planets roughly the size of Jupiter, orbiting close to their parent stars once every few days.

Although we can’t directly see these “hot Jupiters”, because they are hidden in the glow from their parent stars, they are the easiest planets to detect using the transit method.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


