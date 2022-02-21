Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: how do scientists read a person's DNA?

By Mark Lorch, Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry, University of Hull
How do scientists read a person’s DNA? – James, aged 11, Thame, UK

DNA (which stands for deoxyribonucleic acid) contains all the information needed to make your body work. It is also surprisingly simple.

DNA is made from four chemical building blocks, which are arranged one after each other. This sequence is the instruction manual for your body. The building blocks are called adenine, thymine, guanine and cytosine, but we usually just call them A, T, G and C.


© The Conversation -


