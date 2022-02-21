Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fears of election rigging may fuel further abuses in Kenya: democracy could be the loser

By Gabrielle Lynch, Professor of Comparative Politics, University of Warwick
Justin Willis, Professor of History, Durham University
Nic Cheeseman, Professor of Democracy, University of Birmingham
As Kenyans approach a general election in August 2022, many lack confidence in the electoral process.

According to a national opinion poll conducted by Afrobarometer in 2019, only 29.2% of Kenyans thought that the country’s 2017 election was free and fair. Another 33.5% thought that there were minor problems, 12% that there were major problems, and 21.7% that the elections were not free and fair at all.

Moreover, according to a 2021 poll commissioned by South…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


