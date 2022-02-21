Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Words about mental health need to align with people's understanding of well being

By Lindile Cele, Research associate, SAMRC Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
Edna N Bosire, Postdoctoral Research Scientist, Georgetown University (USA) & Kamuzu University of Health sciences (Malawi); Researcher, DPHRU, University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa) & Brain and Mind Institute, Aga Khan University, East Africa., University of the Witwatersrand
Emily Mendenhall, Professor, Georgetown University
People want to talk about how they conceptualise good health as much as they want to explain what caused them to become sick.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


