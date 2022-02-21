Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AU-EU Summit: private sector partnerships are where real change can happen

By Raffaele Marchetti, Deputy Rector for Internationalization and Full Professor of International Relations, LUISS Universita Guido Carli
Five years since the African Union (AU) leaders and their European Union (EU) counterparts held their 5th meeting in 2017, the two regional organisations have met again. The February 2022 meeting – 16 months overdue because of COVID – was significant given the actual and potential size of the two blocs.

The relationship between the two continents (the subject of a book I have edited) has been tested in recent months. Africa has felt neglected…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


