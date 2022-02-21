Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Considering buying a smart device? To protect your security, ask yourself these five questions

By Iain Nash, PhD candidate, Centre for Commercial Law Studies, Queen Mary University of London
Share this article
Houses are getting smarter: smart thermostats manage our heating, while smart fridges can monitor our food consumption and help us order groceries. Some houses even have smart doorbells that tell us who is on our doorstep. And of course, smart TVs allow us to stream the content we want to watch, when we want to watch it.

If that all sounds very futuristic, a recent survey tells us that 23% of people in western Europe and 42% of people in the US use smart devices at home.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why Ukrainian Americans are committed to preserving Ukrainian culture – and national sovereignty
~ A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
~ Why do humans have bones instead of cartilage like sharks?
~ How scammers like Anna Delvey and the Tinder Swindler exploit a core feature of human nature
~ China and Africa: Ethiopia case study debunks investment myths
~ Fears of election rigging may fuel further abuses in Kenya: democracy could be the loser
~ South African doctors call for law reform, fearing a harsh penalty if patients die
~ Words about mental health need to align with people's understanding of well being
~ AU-EU Summit: private sector partnerships are where real change can happen
~ Defying Ghana's lockdown rules wasn't simply stubborn: here's what was going on
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter