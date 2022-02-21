Tolerance.ca
Stock markets have been a one-way bet for many years thanks to the 'Fed put' – but those days are over

By Edward Thomas Jones, Lecturer in Economics, Bangor University
Yener Altunbas, Professor of Banking, Bangor University
The prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have sent the markets into a tailspin, compounding fears around inflation that have been building over the past few months. The S&P 500 is trading at 10% below its recent all-time high, while the Nasdaq is down by over 16%.

The markets have been inflated for years by very easy monetary conditions in which interest rates have been ultra-low and central banks have been “printing money” in the form of quantitative easing (QE). But one additional…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


