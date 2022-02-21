Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Have hybrid coronaviruses already been made? We simply don't know for sure, and that's a problem

By Filippa Lentzos, Senior Lecturer in Science and International Security and Co-Director Centre of the Centre for Science & Security Studies, King's College London
Gregory D. Koblentz, Associate Professor and Director of the Biodefense Graduate Program, George Mason University
At the end of 2021, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) quietly added “chimeric viruses” – viruses that contain genetic material derived from two or more distinct viruses – to its list of most dangerous pathogens.

The CDC designated this type of research as a “restricted experiment” that requires approval from the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services – an…The Conversation


