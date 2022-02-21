Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: LGBTI siblings facing up to 8.5 years in a Chechen jail must be released

By Amnesty International
Ahead of Tuesday’s sentencing of Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isaev, two Chechen siblings who face up to 8.5 years in prison after being falsely accused of “aiding illegal armed groups”, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isaev must be immediately and unconditionally released. They should never […] The post Russia: LGBTI siblings facing up to 8.5 years in a Chechen jail must be released appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


