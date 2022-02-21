Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey : A Month Behind Bars Under “Lèse-Majesté" Law

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsSedef Kabaş, the latest journalist victim of Turkey's "Lèse-Majesté" law, Article 299, has been in prison for nearly a month. Following the rejection of the second application for Kabaş's release, RSF urges Turkish authorities to immediately release Kabaş, respect ECtHR rulings in terms of freedom of expression and abolish article 299 of Turkish Criminal Code.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Scott Morrison commits $804 million over a decade for the Antarctic
~ Anti-vax protest or insurrection? Making sense of the 'freedom convoy' protest
~ One-third of Canadian seniors who rent or pay a mortgage are struggling to pay their bills
~ Artists' Spotify criticisms point to larger ways musicians lose with streaming — here’s 3 changes to help in Canada
~ The secret ultraviolet colours of sunflowers attract pollinators and preserve water
~ Moths and bats have been in an evolutionary battle for millions of years – and we're still uncovering their tricks
~ What does Russia's new “hostage-taking” law mean for social media companies?
~ Turkey: Human Rights Defender on Trial
~ Jordan's personal data protection draft bill: is it enough?
~ Philippines: Presidential candidates must commit to freeing senator unjustly detained for 5 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter