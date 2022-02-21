Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Human Rights Defender on Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Öztürk Türkdoğan, co-chair of the Human Rights Association, Turkey’s oldest human rights nongovernmental organization. © 2022 IHD (Istanbul) – The prosecution of a human rights defender demonstrates the Erdoğan government’s policy of bringing baseless criminal charges against people involved in legitimate and peaceful civil society activities, Human Rights Watch said today. Öztürk Türkdoğan, co-chair of the Human Rights Association, Turkey’s oldest human rights group, is scheduled to stand trial in Ankara on February 22, 2022, on charges of “membership in a terrorist…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Turkey : A Month Behind Bars Under “Lèse-Majesté" Law
~ Scott Morrison commits $804 million over a decade for the Antarctic
~ Anti-vax protest or insurrection? Making sense of the 'freedom convoy' protest
~ One-third of Canadian seniors who rent or pay a mortgage are struggling to pay their bills
~ Artists' Spotify criticisms point to larger ways musicians lose with streaming — here’s 3 changes to help in Canada
~ The secret ultraviolet colours of sunflowers attract pollinators and preserve water
~ Moths and bats have been in an evolutionary battle for millions of years – and we're still uncovering their tricks
~ What does Russia's new “hostage-taking” law mean for social media companies?
~ Jordan's personal data protection draft bill: is it enough?
~ Philippines: Presidential candidates must commit to freeing senator unjustly detained for 5 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter