Mandatory consent education is a huge win for Australia – but consent is just one small part of navigating relationships
By Giselle Natassia Woodley, Researcher and Phd Candidate, Edith Cowan University
Carmen Jacques, Research Officer, Edith Cowan University
Kelly Jaunzems, Researcher, Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
Lelia Green, Professor of Communications, Edith Cowan University
Consent education now is patchy and inconsistent. Many schools focus exclusively on safety, which may come at the cost of the enjoyable benefits of human connection.
- Sunday, February 20, 2022