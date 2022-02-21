Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: 3 Years On, Repression on Protest Tightens

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, February 22, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Toufik Doudou (Beirut) – The Algerian authorities should immediately release human rights defenders, civil society activists, opposition figures, journalists, and all others arbitrarily imprisoned for peacefully exercising their rights to speak and assemble, Human Rights Watch said today. Three years after the movement known as the “Hirak” began its massive weekly peaceful street marches for political reform, the authorities are holding at least…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


