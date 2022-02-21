Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe: Ban Trade with Illegal Settlements

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the occupied West Bank, with the Palestinian neighborhoods of occupied East Jerusalem in the background. © 2020 Reuters (Brussels, February 21, 2022) – The European Commission should prohibit EU trade with settlements in occupied territories globally, Human Rights Watch said today as it signed onto a European Citizen’s Initiative (ECI). The citizen-led initiative, registered with the European Commission in September 2021 and initiated on February 20, 2022, calls for adopting legislation to prohibit products originating from…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Philippines: Presidential candidates must commit to freeing senator unjustly detained for 5 years
~ Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune: why our next visit to the giant planets will be so important (and just as difficult)
~ The battle for AGL heralds a new dawn for Australian electricity
~ No, the federal government didn't spend $4 billion on COVID support for culture and the arts
~ Algeria: 3 Years On, Repression on Protest Tightens
~ India: Biased Investigations 2 Years After Delhi Riot
~ Mandatory consent education is a huge win for Australia – but consent is just one small part of navigating relationships
~ 'We get the raw deal out of almost everything': a quarter of young Australians are pessimistic about having kids
~ The Wellington protest is testing police independence and public tolerance – are there lessons from Canada’s crackdown?
~ Why urban greening isn't a panacea for extreme weather under climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter