Human Rights Observatory

India: Biased Investigations 2 Years After Delhi Riot

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A municipal worker stands where communal clashes took place in New Delhi, India, February 27, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Altaf Qadri (New York) – Indian authorities are wrongfully prosecuting activists and protest organizers under India’s anti-terrorism law two years after 53 people were killed in communal violence following peaceful protests against discriminatory citizenship policies, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately drop politically motivated charges and release the 18 activists and others detained. People responsible for abuses should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


