Omitting indoor air quality from COVID-19 guidance for shelters and long-term care homes is a grave mistake
By Patricia O'Campo, Professor of Public Health, University of Toronto
Jeffrey A. Siegel, Professor, Department of Civil & Mineral Engineering, University of Toronto
LLana James, AI, Medicine and Data Justice Post-Doctoral Fellow, Queen's University, Ontario
Tianyuan (Amy) Li, Research, Department of Civil & Mineral Engineering, University of Toronto
Residents of group homes and long-term care are at high risk for COVID-19. But an important aspect has been left out of Public Health Ontario’s guidance for these facilities: indoor air quality.
- Sunday, February 20, 2022