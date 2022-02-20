Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Omitting indoor air quality from COVID-19 guidance for shelters and long-term care homes is a grave mistake

By Patricia O'Campo, Professor of Public Health, University of Toronto
Jeffrey A. Siegel, Professor, Department of Civil & Mineral Engineering, University of Toronto
LLana James, AI, Medicine and Data Justice Post-Doctoral Fellow, Queen's University, Ontario
Tianyuan (Amy) Li, Research, Department of Civil & Mineral Engineering, University of Toronto
Residents of group homes and long-term care are at high risk for COVID-19. But an important aspect has been left out of Public Health Ontario’s guidance for these facilities: indoor air quality.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


