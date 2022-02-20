Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The story of how Swahili became Africa's most spoken language

By John M. Mugane, Professor, Harvard University
Share this article
Once just an obscure island dialect of an African Bantu tongue, Swahili has evolved into Africa’s most internationally recognised language. It is peer to the few languages of the world that boast over 200 million users.

Over the two millennia of Swahili’s growth and adaptation, the moulders of this story – immigrants from inland Africa, traders from Asia, Arab and European occupiers, European and Indian settlers, colonial rulers, and individuals from various postcolonial nations – have used Swahili and adapted it to their own purposes. They have taken it wherever they have gone to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Explainer: what was the Chinese laser attack about and why does it matter?
~ How young Nigerians' distrust of political leaders fuels COVID misinformation
~ Britain's ownership of the Chagos islands has no basis, Mauritius is right to claim them
~ Ghana's debt makes development impossible: here are some solutions
~ Russia expels #2 US official in Moscow
~ French armies in disrepair
~ When we open up, let's open up big: top economists say we need more migrants
~ Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva’s drug test: The substances and their potential performance effects
~ ‘Mas’ in a time of mourning: How the spirit of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival shines through
~ The Beijing Winter Olympics: A wedding adjacent to a funeral
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter