Human Rights Observatory

How young Nigerians' distrust of political leaders fuels COVID misinformation

By Olutobi Akingbade, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy (CANRAD), Nelson Mandela University
Ever since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global public health emergency in January 2020, there’s been a need for studies that help explain what people understand by public health messages.

Research into the nuances of communication is especially important when conspiracy theories and misleading rumours about…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


