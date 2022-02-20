Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Britain's ownership of the Chagos islands has no basis, Mauritius is right to claim them

By Peter Harris, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Colorado State University
Share this article
In the early 1960s, British and American diplomats conspired to establish a military base on Diego Garcia, the largest atoll of the Chagos Archipelago.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Explainer: what was the Chinese laser attack about and why does it matter?
~ The story of how Swahili became Africa's most spoken language
~ How young Nigerians' distrust of political leaders fuels COVID misinformation
~ Ghana's debt makes development impossible: here are some solutions
~ Russia expels #2 US official in Moscow
~ French armies in disrepair
~ When we open up, let's open up big: top economists say we need more migrants
~ Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva’s drug test: The substances and their potential performance effects
~ ‘Mas’ in a time of mourning: How the spirit of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival shines through
~ The Beijing Winter Olympics: A wedding adjacent to a funeral
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter