Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia expels #2 US official in Moscow

Share this article
Russia has expelled the Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy in Moscow, Bartle B. Gorman. This act comes in response to the expulsion of his Russian counterpart in Washington. Bartle B. Gorman also in charge of one of the State Department's intelligence services, Bureau of Deplomatic Security. His expulsion is also a way for the Russian authorities to highlight the role played by Secretary Antony Blinken and his deputy Victoria Nuland in the Ukrainian crisis in circumventing even the (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva’s drug test: The substances and their potential performance effects
~ ‘Mas’ in a time of mourning: How the spirit of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival shines through
~ The Beijing Winter Olympics: A wedding adjacent to a funeral
~ How climate change threatens the Winter Olympics' future
~ Remarks by Joe Biden Providing an Update on Russia and Ukraine , by Joseph R. Biden Jr.
~ Joe Biden mobilizes key transatlantic leaders , by Joseph R. Biden Jr.
~ Threats by Russian military planes in Mediterranean
~ Ukraine: Shelling Residential Areas Puts Civilians at Risk
~ Ukraine: Shelling Residential Areas Puts Civilians at Risk
~ 'Freedom convoy' arrests in Ottawa: Why rejoicing when occupiers get punished isn't the answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter