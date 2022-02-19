Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Beijing Winter Olympics: A wedding adjacent to a funeral

By Kok Bayraq
Share this article
Are IOC leaders that naïve, or do they lack the vision to understand the concept of genocide and what it is like to be voiceless in a one-party regime?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ How climate change threatens the Winter Olympics' future
~ Threats by Russian military planes in Mediterranean
~ Ukraine: Shelling Residential Areas Puts Civilians at Risk
~ Ukraine: Shelling Residential Areas Puts Civilians at Risk
~ 'Freedom convoy' arrests in Ottawa: Why rejoicing when occupiers get punished isn't the answer
~ How your colleagues affect your home life (and vice versa)
~ There are challenges but also potential benefits of digital distractions
~ Dunkology 101: How the NBA could take a more a scientific approach to scoring the slam dunk
~ Bahrain: Devices of three activists hacked with Pegasus spyware
~ Early trauma affects an elephant's ability to assess threat from lions – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter