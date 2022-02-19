Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French armies in disrepair

MPs Jean-Louis Thiériot (Les Républicains) and Patricia Mirallès (of the République en Marche, the political party of French President Emmanuel Macron) presented their mission report on the preparedness for a high-intensity war to the National Defense and Armed Forces Commission, 16 February 2022. They emphasized that the likelihood of a high-intensity war (i.e. against high-level armies and no longer against terrorist gangs) is now real and urged for an immediate revamping of the French (...)


~ Ukraine: Shelling Residential Areas Puts Civilians at Risk
