Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How your colleagues affect your home life (and vice versa)

By Yasin Rofcanin, Reader and Associate Professor of Organisational Behaviour & Human Resource Management, University of Bath
Jakob Stollberger, Associate Professor of Organisational Behavior, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Mireia Las Heras, Professor of Managing People in Organisations, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Share this article
There are benefits to being part of a couple in which both are in paid work. A dual income brings, if not necessarily great wealth, at least an element of greater economic freedom, while the relationship can be a source of love and support.

But such couples also face particular challenges related to their domestic set up and achieving a good work-life balance. There may be greater tension over who does what at home, whether that’s household chores or childcare, and whose career takes priority when it comes to progression,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ There are challenges but also potential benefits of digital distractions
~ Dunkology 101: How the NBA could take a more a scientific approach to scoring the slam dunk
~ Bahrain: Devices of three activists hacked with Pegasus spyware
~ Early trauma affects an elephant's ability to assess threat from lions – new research
~ Two glasses of wine might add more sugar to your diet than eating a doughnut
~ Canada’s legal disinformation pandemic is exposed by the 'freedom convoy'
~ Statephobia on display at the 'freedom convoy'
~ Would adding a minimum age limit for the Olympic Games protect youth athletes from doping?
~ Attention deficits: there could be benefits to being distracted by technology
~ How trying to copy a COVID vaccine changes the outlook for African countries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter