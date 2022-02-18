How your colleagues affect your home life (and vice versa)
By Yasin Rofcanin, Reader and Associate Professor of Organisational Behaviour & Human Resource Management, University of Bath
Jakob Stollberger, Associate Professor of Organisational Behavior, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Mireia Las Heras, Professor of Managing People in Organisations, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
There are benefits to being part of a couple in which both are in paid work. A dual income brings, if not necessarily great wealth, at least an element of greater economic freedom, while the relationship can be a source of love and support.
But such couples also face particular challenges related to their domestic set up and achieving a good work-life balance. There may be greater tension over who does what at home, whether that’s household chores or childcare, and whose career takes priority when it comes to progression,…
