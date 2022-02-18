Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Devices of three activists hacked with Pegasus spyware

By Amnesty International
A new investigation has revealed how NSO Group’s notorious Pegasus spyware was used to infect the devices of three activists in Bahrain, demonstrating yet again the grave threat which Pegasus poses to critics of repressive governments. Ali Abdulemam from digital rights organization Red Line 4 Gulf, with technical support from Amnesty International and Citizen Lab, […] The post Bahrain: Devices of three activists hacked with Pegasus spyware appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


