Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Early trauma affects an elephant's ability to assess threat from lions – new research

By Graeme Shannon, Lecturer in Zoology, Bangor University
We showed for the first time that social disruption and trauma - such as culling of older elephants - has a lasting impact on the behaviour of African elephants.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


