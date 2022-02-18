Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Would adding a minimum age limit for the Olympic Games protect youth athletes from doping?

By Sarah Teetzel, Associate Professor of Kinesiology and Recreation Management, University of Manitoba
Share this article
Banning young athletes from the Olympics would mean we miss their spectacular performances, but considering all we know about overtraining, exploitation and abuse in sport, that might be OK.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bahrain: Devices of three activists hacked with Pegasus spyware
~ Early trauma affects an elephant's ability to assess threat from lions – new research
~ Two glasses of wine might add more sugar to your diet than eating a doughnut
~ Canada’s legal disinformation pandemic is exposed by the 'freedom convoy'
~ Statephobia on display at the 'freedom convoy'
~ Attention deficits: there could be benefits to being distracted by technology
~ How trying to copy a COVID vaccine changes the outlook for African countries
~ Why Storm Eunice is so severe – and will violent wind storms become more common?
~ COVID: lifting the remaining measures is a dangerous and senseless move – expert view
~ Storm Eunice: how forecasters predicted super-strong winds days before it even formed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter