Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Storm Eunice is so severe – and will violent wind storms become more common?

By Hayley J. Fowler, Professor of Climate Change Impacts, Newcastle University
Colin Manning, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Climate Science, Newcastle University
The UK Met Office has issued two red weather warnings in as many months for strong winds. These are the highest threat levels meteorologists can announce, and are the first wind-only red warnings to be issued since 2016’s Storm Gertrude.

So what’s behind the UK’s recent spate of dangerous wind storms? And are these events likely to become more…The Conversation


