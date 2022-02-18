Tolerance.ca
COVID: lifting the remaining measures is a dangerous and senseless move – expert view

By Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology, University of Bath
There cannot be many people who wouldn’t want to return to the carefree ways of 2019. To be free from the concern that you might unknowingly spread a deadly disease to a loved one, a friend or the person next to you on the bus.

I’m afraid I have bad news for you, though. Our pre-pandemic world is gone, and it’s never coming back. We have a new disease in our midst. Despite the frequent comparisons, and contrary to what some would have you believe, COVID is not flu. It is both more transmissible and more…The Conversation


