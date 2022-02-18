Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How your work colleagues affect your home life (and vice versa)

By Yasin Rofcanin, Reader and Associate Professor of Organisational Behaviour & Human Resource Management, University of Bath
Jakob Stollberger, Associate Professor of Organisational Behavior, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Mireia Las Heras, Professor of Managing People in Organisations, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Share this article
There are benefits to being part of a couple in which both are in paid work. A dual income brings, if not necessarily great wealth, at least an element of greater economic freedom, while the relationship can be a source of love and support.

But such couples also face particular challenges related to their domestic set up and achieving a good work-life balance. There may be greater tension over who does what at home, whether that’s household chores or childcare, and whose career takes priority when it comes to progression,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Banning the promotion of soft drinks could be more effective than a sugar tax
~ South Africa's efforts to tackle its energy crisis lacks urgency and coherence
~ The Cold War, modern Ukraine and the spread of democracy in the former Soviet bloc countries
~ The US doesn't need to wait for an invasion to impose sanctions on Russia – it could invoke the Magnitsky Act now
~ Calling the coronavirus the 'Chinese virus' matters – research connects the label with racist bias
~ Tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees made it to the US – here's how the resettlement process works
~ What's the IOC – and why doesn't it do more about human rights issues related to the Olympics?
~ 1 in 4 Americans are covered by Medicaid or CHIP – a program that insures low-income kids
~ What's insider trading and why it’s a big problem
~ Beijing 2022: why some athletes struggle with their mental health after the Olympics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter