Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's efforts to tackle its energy crisis lacks urgency and coherence

By Hartmut Winkler, Professor of Physics, University of Johannesburg
South Africa’s electricity infrastructure has been degrading in the past decade, with both scheduled and unscheduled power outages on the increase. Despite slowed economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country experienced 1130 hours of planned power cuts in 2021, the highest ever.

This not only leads to anger and frustration among the public, but also clearly handicaps businesses and their productivity.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


