What's the IOC – and why doesn't it do more about human rights issues related to the Olympics?
By Yannick Kluch, Assistant Professor of Sport Leadership; Director of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence, Virginia Commonwealth University
Eli Wolff, Instructor of Sport Management, University of Connecticut
The International Olympic Committee oversees several humanitarian initiatives. But it avoids letting human rights concerns interfere with the Games, even in countries with rampant violations.
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 18, 2022