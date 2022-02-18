Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Threats by Russian military planes in Mediterranean

The Russian Air Force, while participating in the Federation's naval drills conducted in the Mediterranean Sea, deliberately intercepted three US anti-submarine surveillance planes. For more than 30 years, the United States have monitored the Mediterranean. Today they no longer have the monopoly over the “Mare Nostrum” (Our Sea) and have some difficulty accepting it.


© Voltaire Network -


