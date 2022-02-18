Tolerance.ca
Pacific media groups rally behind suspended Papua New Guinea journalist

By Mong Palatino
Sincha Dimara was suspended for reporting on court proceedings against Australian hotelier Jamie Pang. MLN has faced criticism before for suspending and silencing journalists.


