Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering Dewa Mavhinga

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
The Iroko is a large proverbial ancient tree that grows on the west coast of Africa, in countries like Ghana, Guinea, and Nigeria. Durable, strong, and rot resistant, Iroko has many uses, including for constructing homes and making furniture. Birds build nests and raise hatchlings on its broad, accommodating branches. Animals feed on its leaves. Humans rest under its shade.  Click to expand Image Dewa Mavhinga © 2021 Human Rights Watch An Iroko tree rarely falls. When it does, the impact is massive. The bird nests are shattered, with many young birds dying or left at the mercy…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Still No Answers 2 Years After Rwanda Singer Found Dead
~ China: Censorship Mars Beijing Olympics
~ Sergei Shoigu in Damascus
~ Syria, Iran and Russia provide Hezbollah with means of defense
~ After Al-Qaeda, Iraq, Iran, new culprit of 9/11 is now Afghanistan
~ In the Donbass the fuse is lit , by Manlio Dinucci
~ Russiagate disclosures incriminate National Security Advisor
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Morrison government weaponising national security
~ Morrison's Christian empathy needs to be about more than just prayer – it requires action, too
~ Sunny side up: can you really fry an egg on the footpath on a hot day?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter