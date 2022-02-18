How our album of birdsong recordings rocketed to #2 on the ARIA charts
By Stephen Garnett, Professor of Conservation and Sustainable Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University
Anthony Albrecht, PhD Candidate, Charles Darwin University | Co-founder, The Bowerbird Collective, Charles Darwin University
These are poignant cries of a disappearing landscape – the creaking calls of gang-gangs, buzzing bowerbirds and the mournful cry of the far eastern curlew.
- Thursday, February 17, 2022