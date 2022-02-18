Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Perceptions of corruption are growing in Australia, and it's costing the economy

By Tony Ward, Fellow in Historical Studies, The University of Melbourne
The Australian government has decided not to establish a federal anti-corruption watchdog this parliamentary term, despite a promise in December 2018 to deliver an integrity commission

with teeth, resources and proper processes that will protect the integrity of Australia’s Commonwealth public administration

In the three years since that promise was made, Australia has…The Conversation


